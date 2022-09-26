Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s Liam Reardon as he signs up for Celebs Go Dating

Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon has signed up for the new season of Celebs Go Dating.

The 23-year-old has been single since splitting from Millie Court in July, and is ready to find love again.

In a teaser for Celebs Go Dating, the Welshman said: “I’ve joined the Agency because it’s been a long, long time since I’ve last dated, and I think it should be a good way to get myself back out there and if I can get a bit of advice on the way – then even better.”

The former bricklayer continued: “My usual type used to be a tanned brunette. My ex-girlfriend kind of changed all that, so I just kind of am happy with blondes, brunettes, anything now; it’s more about personality.”

“And yeah, I’d just love someone who is career driven, independent and outgoing.”

“Maybe Anna and Paul can bring out sides of me, which I didn’t know were there. I’ve never actually had expert relationship advice, so maybe they can possibly just give me advice on where I’m going wrong.”

Love Island fans rushed to the comment section of the video, shared by the official Celebs Go Dating Instagram account, and they are all saying the same thing.

One fan wrote: “’It’s been a long time since I last dated’ what, they broke up like 3 months ago. Apparently.”

Another commented: “Literally just broken up with Millie 👀👀👀 didn’t take him long”, while a third penned: “Long long time since I last dated? What? A month? 😂😂😂”

However, some people defended Liam, with one fan writing: “Just because they’ve not long ‘officially’ broken up.. doesn’t mean the relationship wasn’t over a long time before it became visible in the public eye! So many people are so quick to judge these days 😴”

Millie shared the news of her and Liam’s split on her Instagram story back in July.

She wrote: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Liam added at the time: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated 😢. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.”

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey. X”

Millie later addressed rumours surrounding their break-up in an interview with Fabulous magazine, shutting down claims of infidelity.

The 25-year-old said: “Nothing happened for us to [break up]. No one cheated. It just was a decision that we made because it wasn’t right for us. I want to stick up for Liam and have his back. He’s not a bad guy.”

The Essex native insisted she and her ex still “get on really, really well”, and that they continue to support each other.

She said: “I’m obviously not totally OK, I’m the best Millie that I can be and going through something that’s not very nice.”

“Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through. We can’t just cut things off, and we’ll still support each other in all that we do.”

While Liam moved out of the Essex home he shared with his ex-girlfriend, Millie still lives there, but is hoping to move out in the near future.

Liam joins Love Island’s Laura Anderson, Geordie Shore’s Bethan Kershaw, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, The Apprentice’s Navid Sole, singer Sinitta, Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy and The Tinder Swindler’s Cecilie Fjellhoy on the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating.