Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s Jay Younger

Jay Younger entered the Love Island villa last week as a bombshell, and stole Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from the “Italian Stallion” Davide Sanclimenti.

However, on Tuesday night it was revealed that the 28-year-old may not be as into Ekin-Su as he first let on.

Speaking to Gemma Owen, Jay asked if there were any other girls in the villa that would be willing to get to know him, as he revealed he had the hots for Paige Thorne, 24.

On Wednesday, bombshell Antigoni Buxton entered the villa and was immediately grilled about what her usual type is, and who she had her eye on.

Luca joked: “Do you fancy Jay?” and the blonde beauty replied: “I’ll have to meet everybody. I’m very much the kind of person that I don’t know if I fancy someone until I’ve had a good chat with them.”

Speaking in the beach hut, Jay shared his opinions on the new girl as he said, “She’s a really attractive girl and I’m looking forward to getting to know her.”

Antigoni chose to bring Jay, Dubliner Dami Hope and the “Italian Stallion” Davide Sanclimenti on a picnic date.

The blonde beauty flirtatiously pointed out that the 28-year-old hadn’t broken eye contact with her, while Jay just smirked in a failed attempt to keep his cards close to his chest.

Love Island fans are now speculating Jay will ditch Ekin-Su in favour of getting to know Antigoni.

One Twitter user wrote, “Jay has been planning to escape for timee 🤣,” as another pointed out, “I’m sorry but if the way I start dating somebody is through cheating u can’t expect them to be loyal.”

A third tweeted, “Jay was way toooo excited to see the new girl.”

Another fan shared their recoupling predictions, which speculated Jay would couple up with Antigoni, and Ekin-Su would go for new boy Charlie Radnedge.

Re-coupling predictions • Indiyah & Dami 👸🏽🤴🏾⚡️

• Paige & Jacques

• Gemma & Luca

• Tasha & Andrew

• Antigoni & Jay

• Danica & Davide (Antigoni if he goes before Jay)

• Ekin-Su & Charlie #loveisland — 🌸🌸🌸 (@kokomma_) June 23, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

