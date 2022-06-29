Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s Danica

Love Island’s Danica Taylor entered the villa almost two weeks ago.

The 21-year-old took a chance and coupled up with Luca Bish, who she claimed was her “type on paper” on the outside.

However, the fishmonger had been coupled up with Gemma Owen and was evidently irritated that Danica chose him.

Danica hasn’t received much air time over the past couple of days, and she failed to make a connection with any of the male Islanders.

However, over the past couple of days, the 21-year-old has attempted to get to know both Andrew Le Page, and Jay Younger – who both shut her down rather instantaneously.

Love Island fans have taken to Twitter to show their support for Danica on her conquest to find love.

On Wednesday, the Leicester native told Jay that she wanted to get to know him, though he replied that he fancied Antigoni more than he did her.

Regardless, Danica decided to be true to herself and couple up with the 28-year-old instead of new bombshell Charlie Radnedge.

Her fellow Islanders criticised her decision, however, Love Island fans have joined in her defence as they called on producers to send in a boy for Danica.

One Twitter user wrote, “Danica has been treated like s**t since she got in there can someone save her,” as another said, “They way they treat Danica is terrible. Girls and boys alike. They’re so rude to her, they treat her like she’s tapped and undesirable. I HATE IT!!!”

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill also weighed in, “Why are the guys so rude toward Danica?? I f*****g hate it.”

Love Island continues on tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

