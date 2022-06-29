Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s Danica

Love Island’s Danica Taylor entered the villa almost two weeks ago.

The 21-year-old took a chance and coupled up with Luca Bish, who she claimed was her “type on paper” on the outside.

However, the fishmonger had been coupled up with Gemma Owen and was evidently irritated that Danica chose him.

Danica hasn’t received much air time over the past couple of days, and she failed to make a connection with any of the male Islanders.

However, over the past couple of days, the 21-year-old has attempted to get to know both Andrew Le Page, and Jay Younger – who both shut her down rather instantaneously.

Love Island fans have taken to Twitter to show their support for Danica on her conquest to find love.

On Wednesday, the Leicester native told Jay that she wanted to get to know him, though he replied that he fancied Antigoni more than he did her.

Regardless, Danica decided to be true to herself and couple up with the 28-year-old instead of new bombshell Charlie Radnedge.

Her fellow Islanders criticised her decision, however, Love Island fans have joined in her defence as they called on producers to send in a boy for Danica.

One Twitter user wrote, “Danica has been treated like s**t since she got in there can someone save her,” as another said, “They way they treat Danica is terrible. Girls and boys alike. They’re so rude to her, they treat her like she’s tapped and undesirable. I HATE IT!!!”

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill also weighed in, “Why are the guys so rude toward Danica?? I f*****g hate it.”

Put me in there for Danica real quick! We’re winning the show, no cap! #loveisland — Official D (@Dofficialone) June 29, 2022

Love Island producers need to get a boy in for danica quick. She is too good for this treatment!!!#LoveIsland — Abi 💎 (@abihoneya) June 29, 2022

Actually feel so bad for Danica man she looks so done #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ujKPmS98nK — Liyah (@Liyah13132031) June 29, 2022

I want to know why the boys don’t like danica???? #LoveIsland — Rayy💕 (@Rayy1st) June 29, 2022

Don’t get why Danica gets pied left right and centre, she’s the best looking in there #LoveIsland — Rubie (@rubiedownes) June 29, 2022

Is there something about Danica’s personality? I don’t get it cos she’s leng #LoveIsland — 🇸🇱Chrys🇸🇱 (@notchrys) June 29, 2022

Are the boys seeing something different to us cos Danica is a weapon #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zep5CBh6ps — larni🤎 (@alahnismith_) June 29, 2022

why the fuck are the girls and boys leaving danica out, they don’t deserve her at all. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FuDDnlPOO3 — fab (@fab56598906) June 29, 2022

Danica has been treated like shit since she got in there can someone save her #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZRiovdhkuA — Molly Milner (@molly_milner) June 29, 2022

Love Island continues on tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

