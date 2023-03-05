Everyone is saying the same thing about Laura Anderson after her appearance at The Gossies 2023

Laura Anderson was one of our VIP guests at The Gossies 2023 on Saturday night.

The Scottish TV personality, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2018, wore a gorgeous blue dress to the star-studded awards show.

The reality star, who is expecting her first child with her ex Gary Lucy, showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet.

Laura took to Instagram on Sunday to share a stunning video from the event, and fans are all saying the same thing in the comment section.

She captioned the post: “Girls let’s keep shining 🦋 @goss.ie 🇮🇪 Thank you from me and my plus 1 😉”

Convinced that Laura’s dress could be a nod to the sex of her baby, one fan commented: “Blue 💙for a boy 🤔”

Another asked: “Is this a little clue that your having a little boy (beautiful blue dress) 😍”

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie on the red carpet on Saturday night, Laura confirmed she does know the sex of her unborn child, and that she recently hosted a gender reveal party.

She told us: “I know what I’m having and I have a name. I will share in due course… I’ve already done a small [gender reveal party], but I’ve not shared it publicly yet. But I will soon.”