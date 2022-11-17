Everyone is saying the same thing about I’m A Celeb campmate Charlene White

The 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! kicked off on Sunday, November 6, and it has provided no shortage of entertainment.

Ten celebrities entered the Australian jungle and were later joined by bombshell campmates Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh.

The camp were shook by the arrival of former UK Health Secretary Matt, a year after his Covid-19 kissing scandal rocked the British public.

Earlier this week, Matt was voted the camp leader by the British public and later chose his campmate Charlene White as his deputy.

The role of camp leader and deputy camp leader have a number of privileges associated with them; one of which is to sleep in the RV situated in the corner of the camp, rather than out in the open with the other campmates.

Upon Matt and Charlene’s succession to the roles, Jill Scott and Owen Warner were kicked out of the RV and back into the camp.

However, Charlene has since refused to sleep in the RV with Matt.

It appears that the Loose Women star has yet to warm to the former UK Health Secretary like the rest of their campmates.

Hollyoaks star Owen gave up his bed for Charlene to sleep in, and has since taken to sleeping on the ground in a sleeping bag.

I’m A Celeb fans are criticising Charlene’s decision, and have branded her “patronising”.

Former I’m A Celeb star Jake Quickenden tweeted: “Nothing has ever annoyed me more than Charlene not going in the RV #ImACelebrity,” meanwhile another fan of the show wrote: “Charlene needs to just sleep in the fecking RV, she’s being so selfish #ImACeleb.”

