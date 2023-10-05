Everyone is saying the same thing about David Beckham’s new Netflix documentary

Netflix has finally released David Beckham’s new docu-series, and everyone is saying the same thing about it.

The premiere of the documentary, simply titled ‘Beckham’, took place on Tuesday night in central London, where the football legend was joined by his family and friends.

The four-part series features a mix of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last 40 years, candid current-day moments, and interviews with those closest to him.

Directed by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens, the series follows Beckham’s meteoric rise from humble working-class beginnings to global football stardom.

A synopsis for the documentary reads: “Every goal he scores is an absolute beauty. No one can do it like he does. Meet the person behind the persona in this intimate David Beckham biopic.”

It’s safe to say the internet has gone wild since the release of Beckham, which has already jumped to number one in the UK & Ireland since it premiered.

With many fans binge-watching all four episodes, viewers have taken to social media to share their favourite moments from the documentary.

While the series largely focuses on David’s footballing career, it also delves into his relationship with his wife of 24 years, Victoria Beckham.

After watching the doc, many fans have been gushing over the couple’s relationship on social media, praising Victoria in particular.

I honestly hope the world especially Britain watch the #BECKHAM documentary and realise what a great woman Victoria Beckham is always been misunderstood and especially in this country — Bobby Brown (@bobtasticalb) October 4, 2023

Watching the Beckham documentary and this man used to drive 4 hours down to London to see Victoria for 20 minutes🥺 men used to be men uno — lims~ (@lims_xa) October 4, 2023

Posh spice has always been the funniest spice girl. Victoria Beckham is an icon pic.twitter.com/vTcrlo2jkY — sharon mitchells stunning weave (@sharon_weave) October 4, 2023

One scene has been entertaining fans in particular.

During one of the episodes, David hilariously intervened after Victoria tried to claim they were both from working class families.

The former footballer told his wife to stop “lying”, before he forced her to admit her dad used to bring her to school in a Rolls Royce.

Hahahaha David Beckham wasn’t having Victoria as coming from a working class family. pic.twitter.com/sVBM7IxK6T — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) October 4, 2023

Fans also praised Victoria for the way she reacted to a cruel football chant fans created about her.

Crowds used to sing the crude chant at football games after David was blamed for England crashing out of the World Cup in 1998.

After a TikTok user shared a video of the scene, fans praised her quick sense of humour.

One fan wrote, “Victoria’s humour is underrated!!!” while another commented, :Honestly always loved her she’s just so funny 😂.”

Beckham is now available to stream on Netflix.