Everyone is saying the same thing about Cristiano Ronaldo’s jaw-dropping engagement ring for Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally popped the question to Georgina Rodríguez, ending years of speculation about when one of football’s most famous couples would make things official.

But while the engagement itself has thrilled fans, it’s the ring — and its jaw-dropping cost — that has everyone talking.

Georgina revealed the ring in an Instagram post on Monday night, and the image stopped social media in its tracks.

The dazzling oval-cut diamond, flanked by two smaller stones, looks almost too large to be real.

And depending on which jeweller you ask, the value ranges wildly.

Some experts, like Ajay Anand of Rare Carat and Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds, estimate it could be worth up to $5 million, describing it as a 30-plus carat, D-color, flawless masterpiece.

Spanish jeweller Iñaki Torres has pushed that figure even higher, suggesting a staggering €20–25 million for what he believes could be a 40–45 carat diamond.

Other appraisers offer more “modest” valuations, such as Julia Chafe’s $3 million figure for a 35-carat D-Flawless oval, or even a low-end estimate of $1.2 million for a 22-carat H-color diamond set in platinum.

Whatever the exact price, it’s clear that Ronaldo spared no expense.

Yet amid the awe, a wave of criticism has surfaced online.

In Reddit threads and social media comments, some questioned whether bigger truly means better.

“Does anybody else think that the obsession with BIG rings has produced some fairly ugly jewelry?” one commenter asked, while another joked about the practicality of wearing something so massive: “It probably is stuck… I mean look at it!! She needs to go get it cut off.”

Meanwhile, others suggested the sheer size of the ring looks “tacky”, and that it resembles a “lucky bag ring.”