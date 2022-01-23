Emmerdale stars Max Parker and Kris Mochrie announce their engagement

Emmerdale stars Max Parker and Kris Mochrie have announced their engagement.

The actors played on-screen brothers Luke Posner (Max) and Lee Posner (Kris) on the popular soap, and have reportedly been dating since summer 2020.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news of their engagement, Max wrote: “He deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart. HE SAID YES 🤭❤️! Happiest moment of my life. @krismoc my Fiancé 😌”

Alongside a photo of the moment his beau proposed, Kris wrote: “The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday. I can’t begin to describe how happy I am.”

“I love him beyond words, we laugh every single day and I’m so so grateful that he came in to my life. I had no idea at all! But it was just perfect… I mean this film says it all.”

“Max had asked my Mum for any jewellery that my Gran had. Mum still had my Grans locket and he has had it made in to the middle of the engagement ring on the inside. So so special.”

“Thank you to the job that brought us together, our incredible family and friends. And the amazing love from you all. I’m a very lucky boy. WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!! ❤️❤️xxx”