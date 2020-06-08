The pair have apparently been quietly dating for some time

Emmerdale stars accidentally reveal they are seeing each other during video call

Emmerdale stars Natalie J Robb and Jonny McPherson have been outed as a couple – after they were spotted on a Zoom chat together.

The soap actors, who play Moira Dingle and Dr Liam Cavanagh on the show, took part in a group video call to celebrate the 50th birthday of co-star Liam Fox, who plays Dan Spencer.

The pair have never publicly said that they were dating before, but after an image from the zoom call was shared online, fans spotted that they were in the same house, suggesting that they have been isolating together during lockdown.

“Natalie has had her fair share of romps as Moira but this time she’s found love off screen. Everyone is so happy for them,” a source told the UK Mirror.

“Lockdown gave them some quality time together and they couldn’t be happier. It’s still early days but Natalie can’t stop smiling,” the insider added.

Sources revealed that Natalie and Jonny have been friends for “a couple of years” after meeting on the show, and even went on holiday together to Lapland last year before Christmas.