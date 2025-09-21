Emmerdale star Michael Parr announces birth of first child with girlfriend Isabelle – as couple reveal sweet name

Emmerdale star Michael Parr has announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Isabelle – as the couple reveal the sweet name.

Before bringing the child home for the first time, the 39-year-old actor, who plays Ross Barton in the ITV soap opera, smiled as he held the baby in his arms in hospital photos.

His girlfriend, Isabelle, shared the wonderful news of the birth and the name of their daughter on Instagram.

Sharing a collection of snaps, she wrote: “Welcome to the world Suzie Rose Parr 🌹”

His co-stars rushed to the comments to share their congratulations as Bradley Riches, who plays Lewis Barton, commented: “Love you! X”

Shebz Miah, who is most known for playing Kammy Hadiq, added emojis of stars and doves, while Joe Gill, who plays Finn Barton, wrote: “Amazing.”

In a sweet Instagram post in March, the actor revealed that he and Isabelle Du Plessis were expecting their first child.

His girlfriend shared a number of adorable pictures of the couple cuddling up to the camera, as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The couple captioned the announcement: “In our Mum & Dad Era 🐥👶🏼”

In October last year, the actor revealed he was in a new relationship, but wanted to keep the identity of his new partner a secret.

He told The Mirror at the time: “I’m in a very happy relationship. She’s amazing and has been very supportive.”