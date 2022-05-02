Emmerdale star James Moore announces his engagement

Emmerdale star James Moore has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Sophie.

The actor, who is best known for playing Charity Dingle’s son Ryan in the soap, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside photos of him and Sophie pointing at her engagement ring, James wrote: “we got engaged!!!! (ft our cat) 💖💖”

James’ Emmerdale co-stars took to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

Amy Walsh wrote: “This is the best news! Congratulations to you both 🙌❤️”, while Mike Parr, who plays Ross Barton, added: “Go on my son x.”

James and Sophie have been together for almost three years, having celebrated their two year anniversary a few months ago.