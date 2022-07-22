Emmerdale star Danny Miller’s acting company shuts down with HUGE debt

Emmerdale star Danny Miller’s acting company Cannon Professional Acting Company, has been put into liquidation with a huge debt of £117,528.

The 31-year-old left the soap in November, just weeks before he went on to be crowned I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’s 2021 “King of the Jungle.”

According to documents submitted to Companies House, the actor’s success was not mirrored in his finances.

The company’s debt of £117,528, includes £36,991 in unpaid VAT and £1,866 in unpaid PAYE and National Insurance contributions.

In addition, £29,691 is owed in unpaid corporation tax while Barclays is owed £29,931 in a bank overdraft and £18,449 is owed in a bounce back loan.

The liquidators assigned to the company, Cowgirl Holloway Business Recovery, stated that it has assets worth £45,300.

Danny owns 80 per cent of Cannon Professional Acting Company, which was established in 2013, and had £66,812 in its accounts last year.

In November 2021, Danny announced he was leaving Emmerdale after he became a first time father in October.

He played Aaron Dingle on the show for 13 years.

“I’ve actually left Emmerdale. I, unfortunately, decided to start a new path in life. I’ve got my baby now and I’m [getting] married next year, it felt like the right time to open a new chapter in my life. I’m very, very emotional about it actually, it’s been a massive part of my life,” he announced at the time.