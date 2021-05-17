Emmerdale star Danny Miller and girlfriend Steph Jones announce engagement and pregnancy news

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has announced that he and his girlfriend Steph Jones are engaged, and that they are expecting their first baby together.

The actor, who plays Aaron Dingle in the popular soap, revealed he proposed to his girlfriend of two-years over a romantic dinner in St Lucia earlier this year.

“I thought I was going to be sick because I was so nervous,” the 30-year-old told OK! Magazine.

A month later, Steph discovered that she was pregnant, just days before she was set to start IVF treatment.

“It was unbelievable because we’d been told it probably wasn’t going to happen for us naturally, so we just feel so incredibly lucky. We’re very humbled by it as we know not everyone is as lucky,” Danny said.

Steph added: “It was a massive surprise because emotionally we’d been psyching ourselves up for IVF.”

“It was meant to be. We got engaged at the beginning of January and found out we were expecting in February.”

“We’ve done so many tests that were negative so I wasn’t expecting it to be positive – I couldn’t believe it! I was shaking and trying to ring Danny, but he wasn’t answering because he was on set.”

Danny revealed he found out the exciting news while on the set of Emmerdale.

He recalled: “We were filming the barn explosion storyline. When I saw how many times she had rang me I had a feeling. I thought, either she’s pregnant or something serious is going on.”

“Usually my phone is on flight mode but that day I knew she wasn’t feeling good, she hadn’t had her period and we were just about to start the IVF, so I just put it on silent.”

“I had to text her saying I couldn’t speak, but she replied saying ring me but with three Ns and four Es! The next take was long but then luckily they turned the cameras off and I said to the first assistant I was going to make a call.”

“I rang Steph and she was laughing but crying and I just knew. With us being with the IVF consultant the day before, I was in complete shock. I started crying. It’s making me emotional to think about it now.”

