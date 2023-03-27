Emmerdale and I’m A Celeb star Danny Miller expecting second child with wife Steph

Emmerdale star Danny Miller and his wife Steph are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who welcomed their son Albert back in 2021, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of Steph debuting her baby bump, they wrote: “We can’t wait for another best friend. Super excited to become a family of 4.”

Danny also shared a photo of his son Albert holding a baby scan, and wrote: “Soon to be a Big Brother.”

Reality star Charlotte Dawson commented on Steph’s pregnancy announcement post: “So happy for you all xxxxx congrats ❤️”

Presenter Snoochie Shy wrote: “Congratulations guys 😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭”

Danny, who played Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale, married Steph in August 2022.