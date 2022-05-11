Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland announce the birth of twins

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland have announced the birth of their twins.

Liz took to Instagram this afternoon to share a sweet snap of her baby boys’ tiny feet.

She captioned the post: “They are here!! My heart is filled with so much love and gratitude.👶🏻👶🏻💙💙.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Fletcher (@liz_fletcher83)

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, the couple said: “We are delighted to announce our twin boys have finally arrived. Our hearts are filled with so much love.”

Kelvin and Liz met when they were children, and shared their first kiss when Liz was just eight-years-old.

The pair got together two years after Liz finished university, and they got married at London’s One Mayfair in 2015.

The couple are already parents to five-year-old daughter called Marnie and a three-year-old son named Milo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Fletcher (@liz_fletcher83)