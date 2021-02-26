Emma Watson’s manager responds to reports she’s ‘retired from acting’

The actress hasn't appeared in a movie since 2019

Emma Watson’s manager has responded to reports she’s retired from acting.

The Harry Potter star started trending on Twitter this week, after a report in The Daily Mail suggested she was taking a step back from her career as an actress.

The newspaper reported: “Emma Watson has gone ‘dormant’ according to her agent. That appears to be movie-speak for she’s ‘given up acting.'”

Emma’s manager at Untitled Entertainment has since confirmed that she hasn’t given up on her acting career.

In a statement, Jason Weinberg told Entertainment Weekly: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

The 30-year-old hasn’t appeared on the silver screen since she played Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women back in 2019.

Before that, the British actress stunned as Belle in Disney’s live-action version of Beauty and the Beast in 2017.

She also starred alongside Tom Hank in The Circle the same year.