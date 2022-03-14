Emma Watson ‘throws shade’ at Harry Potter author JK Rowling during 2022 BAFTAs speech

Emma Watson appeared to throw shade at Harry Potter author JK Rowling during her speech at the 2022 BAFTA Awards on Sunday night.

The actress, who played Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter films, presented the award for Outstanding British Film on the night.

Host Rebel Wilson introduced Emma to the stage, saying: “She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.”

Emma Watson is awarding the prize

BAFTA Awards 2022 🤍✨

"I'm here for all the witches! 😂🥰"

#EEBAFTAs #AcademyAwards #EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/DEWUhBgfkm — 𝐄𝐦𝐦𝐚 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@EmmaWatson_32) March 14, 2022

Emma replied: “I’m here for ALL of the witches.”

Many members of the audience laughed and cheered her on, and viewers at home were convinced the comment was a jab at JK.

The writer came under fire in 2020 for making “anti-trans” comments, after she took issue with the phrase “people who menstruate” in an article written for Devex.

Sharing the article on her Twitter feed, she wrote: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Taking to Twitter to react to Emma’s comment, one fan wrote: “‘I’m here for all the women’. Sly ‘lil dig at JK Rowling there, Emma Watson? #EEBAFTAs.”

Another tweeted: “Emma Watson destroying JK #baftas.”

Earlier in the night, BAFTAs 2022 host Rebel threw more shade when she spoke about her recent weight loss, admitting she is “looking different” recently.

The actress and comedian said: “I hope JK Rowling still approves.”

Rebel Wilson just opened the #BAFTAs by talking about losing weight.

"I went through a transition. I hope JK Rowling approves."

Boom. — Alex Ritman (@alexritman) March 13, 2022

In the wake of JK Rowling’s comments, other Harry Potter stars such as Daniel Radcliffe, Katie Leung, and Evanna Lynch have spoken out in defense of the transgender community.

However, Evanna recently denied there is a “rift” between her co-stars and the author.

During her appearance on GBNews’ Breakfast show back in January, Eamonn Holmes suggested some cast members had given JK “the cold shoulder over her social views”.

The Irish actress replied: “I wouldn’t say it was the cold shoulder. I think people, there are things we maybe don’t all agree with and don’t understand, I’ve talked to all the cast, they all have great love and respect for her even if they don’t agree with her beliefs.”

“I really strongly disagree with the media narrative that there is a rift. She has her beliefs and she’s doing her thing. We all have strong beliefs and it’s been a very difficult conversation. I want there to be healing, I don’t want us to keep fighting,” she continued.

Evanna, who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, also denied claims JK was “snubbed” from the Return To Hogwarts reunion special.

She said: “I think she’s busy writing books, I don’t think that was about the conversations that have been had about more controversial issues.”

“I think she was busy and she was never on the sets very often. She’s still a big part of it.”