Emma Watson appointed to Gucci fashion board

The actress is known for her activism and efforts in sustainable fashion

Emma Watson has been appointed a director on the board of French luxury fashion group Kering.

Kering is the second biggest luxury group in the world and includes the brands Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

The actress, who came to fame thanks to the Harry Potter franchise, was also appointed the chairperson of the board’s sustainability committee.

The Little Women star was nominated to the board by shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting in March.

The CEO of Kering, François-Henri Pinault, stated that the Harry Potter star’s “knowledge and competence” was an “invaluable addition” to the luxury group.

“Emma Watson is also a pioneer in advocating for sustainable fashion and is a supporter of Good On You, a mobile app which allows consumers to check the sustainability credentials of clothing brands.”

He added, “I am proud to add such impressive talents to the team.”

Emma joined the Good On You movement as an official supporter last year.

The app is the world’s leading source for fashion brand ratings, rating ethical and sustainable fashion.

The 30-year-old spoke about the journey towards a more sustainable future:

“On the red carpet we’re often asked not what we are wearing but ‘who’. It’s as if the ideas behind the clothes – the label, the designer, the collection – have more meaning than the garment itself. But there’s something missing.”

“There’s a bigger story to be told about the conditions in which our clothes are made, the resources that have been used and the impact they’ve had on communities.”

The Kering group’s turnover stood at €15.9 billion last year, with a net profit of €2.3 billion.

