Emily Atack ‘dating’ entrepreneur following her split from model Charlie Edwards

Emily Atack is reportedly dating entrepreneur Jude Taylor, following her recent split from model Charlie Edwards.

The Celebrity Juice star split from Charlie back in January after a three-month romance, after the UK lockdown made it “impossible” for the pair to see each other.

The former I’m A Celeb star was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Jude on Friday night, with a source telling The Sun they’ve been on numerous dates.

The insider said: “Emily and Jude know a few of the same people and have hit it off.”

“They have been going on dates together in recent weeks and have just enjoyed spending time together.”

“Neither of them are rushing to make it super serious, they’re just seeing how it goes and having a good time.”

Goss.ie have contacted Emily’s rep for comment.

