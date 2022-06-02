Elton John slams claims about his health after sparking concern in wheelchair

Elton John has reassured fans that he is in “top health”, after being spotted in a wheelchair ahead of his Platinum Jubilee performance.

In a post shared on Instagram, the 75-year-old said: “I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my ‘looking frail’ in a wheelchair.”

“The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best.”

“I give 100% ever night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows.”

“Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it.”

The singer recently sparked concerns about his health, after he was pictured arriving at Leipzig Airport in a wheelchair last Friday.

The singer recently took a break from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour after battling a number of ailments.

Elton is due to perform a specially recorded performance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert on Saturday, June 4th.

The Platinum Jubilee concert will also feature star-studded performances from the likes of Queen + Adam Lambert, Hans Zimmer, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Nile Rogers, Mimi Webb, Diversity, Sigala, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, Jax Jones, Celeste, and UK Eurovision winner, Sam Ryder.

American legend, Diana Ross will close the two and a half hour spectacle with her first UK live performance in 15 years.