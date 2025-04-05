Elton John opens up about his ‘distressing’ battle with blindness

Elton John has opened up about the extent of his “distressing” battle with blindness.

The renowned singer, 78, had “limited vision” in his left eye and was blind in his right after suffering a severe eye infection in July.

Speaking to The Times, Elton confessed: “I can see you, but I can’t see TV, I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up.”

He continued: “It’s distressing. You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I’m lucky to have the life I have.”

He added: “I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here [left eye] So you say to yourself, just get on with it.”

In December, the singer revealed he had “lost his eyesight”, months after revealing an infection had left him partially sighted.

The legendary musician made the confession on stage at the opening of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical at London’s Dominion Theatre.

The 77-year-old wrote the score for the brand new stage production, but told the audience he hasn’t been able to see the musical play out on stage.

Elton, who was accompanied by his husband David Furnish, told guests: “As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight.”

“I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it.”

The singer also praised David, 66, for supporting him amid his health woes, and said: “To my husband who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews…

“It’s hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight OK. Thank you for coming!”

Elton first revealed his eyesight issues in September.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far,” he added.