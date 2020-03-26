Elton John celebrates 73rd birthday in isolation

The singer enjoyed the day at home with his family

Elton John celebrated his 73rd birthday in isolation on Wednesday.

The legendary singer spent the day at home with his partner David, and their sons Elijah, 7, and Zachary, 9.

Elton’s birthday came one week after he announced that he’s self-isolating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram last night, the musician shared an adorable video of his family singing Happy Birthday to him.

View this post on Instagram Grateful for the best birthday ever with my family 🙏🏻❤️🎂🚀 A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Mar 25, 2020 at 4:46pm PDT

“Grateful for the best birthday ever with my family 🙏🏻❤️🎂🚀,” he captioned the post.

On his Instagram Story, Elton also shared a photo of a handmade Happy Birthday sign, which his sons stuck to his window.

“So nice to wake up to this! Thank-you Zachary and Elijah,” Elton wrote.