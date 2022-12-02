Ellie Goulding looks almost unrecognisable as she debuts a dramatic new look

Ellie Goulding has debuted a dramatic new look.

The Lights singer took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her transformation, after dying her blonde hair brown.

The 35-year-old captioned the post: “Brunette barnet reveal pt. II 😅”

Fans rushed to the comment section to compliment Ellie’s new look, with one writing: “Oh yes!!!!!! Darling it really suits you!”

Another commented: “Brunette looks fab 👏🏽👏🏽”, while a third penned: “Love the brunette!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Ellie, who welcomed her first child with her husband Caspar Jopling last April, also showed off her new look at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.