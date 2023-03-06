Ellen star Sophia Grace announces the birth of her first child

Sophia Grace has announced the birth of her first child,

The singer, who shot to fame after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2011 when she was just five, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s hand, the 19-year-old wrote: “26.02.23🤍”

Sophia, who is best known for her viral performance of Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass, previously revealed she was expecting a baby boy.

The new mum, who confirmed in December that she had a boyfriend of two years, announced her pregnancy in October.

Ellen DeGeneres commented on the post: “Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!”

Sophia’s cousin Rosie wrote: “I love him so much already 💙”