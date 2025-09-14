Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Ekin-Su responds to speculation she’s set to appear on Love Island All Stars

Ekin Su Culculoglu | Instagram
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

Love Island star Ekin-Su has responded to speculation she’s set to appear on the upcoming series of Love Island All Stars.

While on the latest series of All Stars, the 30-year-old struck up a romance with Curtis Pritchard – but they sadly split just three months after making it to the final.

In August, it was confirmed that the All-Star version of the series will return for a third series – and rumours have been rife with who we will see on our screens for another chance at love.

Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard | Instagram

However, while speaking to The Mirror on the red carpet at the National Television Awards, Ekin-Su appeared to shut down the rumours.

“It’s time I moved away from that and found a real man now. It’s time I got married,” she said.

Ekin-Su said of the upcoming series: “I’m very excited. I’ve heard some rumours of some names. But I’m not going to be on there. I mean I love the show and I’m glad I did it but it’s time I move on.”

Ekin-Su at the NTAs | Instagram

While appearing at the after-party for the award show, Ekin-Su sparked romance rumours with fellow Love Island star Joe Garratt.

According to The Sun, the pair looked very cosy at the showbiz bash, and were overheard planning a secret date.

An onlooker said: “Ekin-Su and Joe have real chemistry together, it was obvious just looking over at them.”

Ekin-Su, Joe Garratt | Instagram

“They didn’t stop laughing and joking around after bumping into each other at the afterparty.

“Joe was heard testing the waters about a date with Ekin – saying he’d always hoped they could hang out more.

“Who knows, maybe this could be another Love Island couple in the making,” the insider added.

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL