Ekin-Su responds to speculation she’s set to appear on Love Island All Stars

Love Island star Ekin-Su has responded to speculation she’s set to appear on the upcoming series of Love Island All Stars.

While on the latest series of All Stars, the 30-year-old struck up a romance with Curtis Pritchard – but they sadly split just three months after making it to the final.

In August, it was confirmed that the All-Star version of the series will return for a third series – and rumours have been rife with who we will see on our screens for another chance at love.

However, while speaking to The Mirror on the red carpet at the National Television Awards, Ekin-Su appeared to shut down the rumours.

“It’s time I moved away from that and found a real man now. It’s time I got married,” she said.

Ekin-Su said of the upcoming series: “I’m very excited. I’ve heard some rumours of some names. But I’m not going to be on there. I mean I love the show and I’m glad I did it but it’s time I move on.”

While appearing at the after-party for the award show, Ekin-Su sparked romance rumours with fellow Love Island star Joe Garratt.

According to The Sun, the pair looked very cosy at the showbiz bash, and were overheard planning a secret date.

An onlooker said: “Ekin-Su and Joe have real chemistry together, it was obvious just looking over at them.”

“They didn’t stop laughing and joking around after bumping into each other at the afterparty. “Joe was heard testing the waters about a date with Ekin – saying he’d always hoped they could hang out more. “Who knows, maybe this could be another Love Island couple in the making,” the insider added.