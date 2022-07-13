Ed Sheeran’s newborn daughter’s unique name ‘revealed’

Ed Sheeran’s newborn daughter’s unique name has reportedly been revealed.

The singer and his wife Cherry welcomed their second child together in May, after a private pregnancy.

According to The Sun, the couple have decided to call their baby girl Jupiter.

A source told the publication: “Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness. Everyone thinks Jupiter works perfectly for her.”

“Behind closed doors Cherry has been gushing over becoming a mum again. She and Ed really are a match made in heaven. Their family is beautiful.”

Ed and Cherry, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018, are also parents to a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran – who they welcomed in August 2020.

Ed announced the surprise arrival of his second child via Instagram back in May, by sharing a sweet photo of a pair of baby socks.

He captioned the post: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.”

“We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4,” the singer added.