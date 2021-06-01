The singer has over 2.6million followers on the app

Ed Sheeran ‘signs major deal to become the new face of TikTok’

Ed Sheeran has reportedly signed a major deal to become the new face of TikTok.

The singer currently has 2.6million followers and 5.3million likes on the app, where he shared an acoustic version of his track ‘Afterglow’ and started a trend to his song ‘Beautiful People’.

A source told The Sun: “Ed has signed a mega deal with TikTok and was filming for them in London recently.”

“It is a huge coup to get someone as big as Ed on board and everyone is really excited about the end result. TikTok is a huge platform for artists now and Ed can see that.”

“It was something he wanted to get involved in and the project he has done with them is really exciting,” the insider added.

“TikTok is massive for artists now and Ed knows it is a platform many of his fans use. By getting involved it’s also a different way for him to share what he has been working on.”

It comes just days after Ed went viral with Friends star Courteney Cox – who he recreated Ross and Monica’s New Years Rockin’ Eve dance routine with in an epic video.

