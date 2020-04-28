Ed Sheeran refuses to take government money to pay staff during coronavirus pandemic

Ed Sheeran refuses to take government money to pay staff during coronavirus...

Ed Sheeran has refused to take government money in order to pay his staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer is a part owner of Bertie Blossoms, a restaurant and bar in Notting Hill, alongside his longtime manager Stuart Camp.

A spokesperson for Ed told The Sun: “The business, co-owned by Ed Sheeran and Stuart Camp, is not, and will not, be accessing any government scheme of any kind, including furloughing, grants, loans and so on.”

The news comes after former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham was criticised over her decision to “furlough a proportion of staff”, in a bid to help her business survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many slammed Victoria for seeking taxpayer money to pay staff, as she has a multi-million pound fortune of her own.

It’s believed Victoria has found the backlash against her “unfair”.

An insider told The Sun: “She’s really upset and doesn’t think it’s fair she’s getting slammed for something a lot of companies and businesses are doing.”

“She thinks it’s unfair and had no idea the backlash would be this bad.”

A spokesperson for the mum-of-four also said: “We are working hard to ensure our much-valued VB team are protected by keeping our business healthy. ”

“Having carefully assessed all our options, we made the decision to furlough a proportion of staff on an enhanced package.”

