Ed Sheeran did something amazing for the hospital that cared for his beloved grandmother

Ed Sheeran did something amazing for the hospital that cared for his...

Ed Sheeran donated £10,000 to the hospital that cared for his late grandmother.

According to The Sun, the singer gave Aldeburgh Hospital League of Friends the money to buy outdoor musical instruments for their sensory garden.

The money was donated through Ed’s charity The Framlingham Foundation Trust.

An annual report filed by the charity said: “A donation to Aldeburgh Hospital League of Friends ‘Sensory Garden Project’ was given to assist with the purchase of outdoor musical instruments for the rehabilitation and recuperation of patients.”

“Such patients include day centre clients, dementia patients and those with special needs and sensory disabilities in the community.”

In the book Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You, Ed previously praised the hospital for taking such good care of his grandmother – who passed away in 2016.

Ed said: “I was lucky enough not to be on tour during my grandmother’s final months, and because I lived locally I was able to visit her every few days.”

“The care she received was incredible; the people who worked there so lovely, compassionate, funny and caring.”

“When she passed away I wrote a song called Supermarket Flowers about the situation. The verse lyrics are about packing up her room at that hospital.

“Me and my family became very close to the nurses who worked there and my mum is still in touch with them now. I see them from time to time when I’m in the area and it’s like meeting old friends,” he continued.

“Places like Aldeburgh Hospital just don’t exist in large parts of the world and, in many, places like this are private and cost a lot of money, or you have to have health insurance to be able to access them.”

“The NHS is unique. It can be taken for granted, or just accepted as the norm, but it’s not the norm. Without sounding cheesy, it’s the backbone of our country and idolised by me and millions more.”