Ed Sheeran arrives at London’s High Court for second day of copyright trial

Ed Sheeran has arrived at London’s High Court for the second day of his copyright trial.

The singer is involved in a legal battle with songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, who claim his 2017 hit song Shape Of You rips off parts of their track Oh Why.

They allege the song infringes “particular lines and phrases” of their composition.

Ed and his co-authors on the song, Steven McCutcheon and John McDaid, began legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had not infringed Sami and Ross’ copyright.

Two months later in July 2018, Sami and Ross issued their own claim for “copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in relation to the alleged infringement”.

The trial over the copyright dispute, which is expected to last three weeks, began at the Rolls Building in central London on Friday, and continues today.

Andrew Sutcliffe, who is representing Sami and Ross, told the court on Friday: “Mr Sheeran is undeniably very talented. He is a genius. But he is also a magpie.”

“He borrows ideas and throws them into songs. Sometimes he acknowledges this. And sometimes he doesn’t.”

“They (Sam and Ross) are not Shaggy, Coldplay or Rihanna. If they were, this would have been treated very differently,” he added.

Judge Francesca Kaye ruled in November 2020 that the parties involved “anticipated that they would incur costs in the region of £3million between them on this dispute”. Ed previously settled a copyright infringement claim in the US in 2017 against him and his song Photograph. Songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington claimed Photograph had a similar structure to their song Amazing, and the case was settled for over £4 million.