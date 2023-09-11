EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh secretly tie the knot

EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh have secretly tied the knot.

Toby, who played villain Gray Atkins in the BBC soap, proposed to Amy, who plays Tracy Metcalfe in the Yorkshire-based soap, last August.

The couple got married at the stunning Talici Hill Rustic Villas in Montenegro last week, and shared the news in an interview with OK! Magazine that was published on Monday morning.

Speaking about their wedding day, Amy told the publication: “It was honestly the most perfect day. It surpassed all my expectations and more. I felt so surprisingly present on the day and loved every second. Now I’m just in pure bliss.”

The 36-year-old, who is the sister of Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh, met Toby in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2019.

The couple are parents to a daughter named Bonnie Mae – who they welcomed in January 2022.