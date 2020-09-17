EastEnders star tipped for I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here following shock exit from the soap

The actor is said to already have his next TV gig lined up

EastEnders star tipped for I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here...

Jake Wood has been tipped for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The actor announced on Wednesday that he would be leaving the hit soap EastEnders, after playing Max Branning for 15 years.

Following news of his shock departure, Jake has now been linked to the I’m A Celeb line-up.

“The guys at I’m A Celebrity have tried a few times to get him in the jungle and why wouldn’t they, he’d be dynamite in the jungle,” a source told OK! Magazine.

“Imagine the viewers seeing him in the jungle shower,” the insider added.

The source said the location for this year’s series makes the offer more appealing to Jake, with the popular ITV series being filmed in Wales later this year – instead of the show’s usual location in Australia.

“Having the show filmed in Wales this year makes it more attractive to him because he’s not gonna have to worry about rats and snakes running around camp.”

“Jake has more than a few offers on the table and plenty of things in the works too.

“He’s not gonna be short of work and projects so he needed to take time from EastEnders just so he can find the time to do a few other bits.

“The door isn’t going to be closed on his character forever so he’ll be able to return if he wants.”

Confirming his departure after The Sun broke the news, Jake said: “I’ve had 15 wonderful years at EastEnders and have made some truly great friends.

“I’ll, of course, miss everyone there but I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds.”

