Eastenders star Tamzin Outhwaite set for next Strictly Come Dancing series

The line up is finally coming together

Eastenders star Tamzin Outhwaite is rumoured to be joining the line up for the next season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Bosses of the popular TV show are in talks with stars ahead of the next series, which is set to take place from October.

Tamzin, who plated Mel on the popular soap, was also married to Lucifer star Tom Ellis for eight years, so is used to life in the spotlight.

“Tamzin a perfect fit for the show,” a source told the Sun. “The BBC loves Eastenders and she has a background in performing and dance, so she is really excited to see how she fairs.”

It comes after reports that Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing will also take part this year, after he was forced to pull out of the last series due to an injury.

The next season is said to be airing from mid-October, with reports that dancers and their celeb partners will have to isolate together during filming.

