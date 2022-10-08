EastEnders star Samantha Womack gives update on breast cancer diagnosis

EastEnders star Samantha Womack has given an update on her breast cancer diagnosis.

The actress, who played Ronnie Mitchell in the popular soap, announced her diagnosis back in August, in light of Olivia Newton-John‘s passing.

In a video, Samantha told her followers that she has undergone a lumpectomy and is now waiting to start chemotherapy.

In a video, she told her followers: “I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been sending me love after I shared my story about battling with breast cancer.”

“So just to tell you where I’m at, I’ve had my operation. I had a lumpectomy and lymph node removal, and I am now going to start my first session of chemotherapy.”

“I have read all of your stories and messages. They’ve blown me away, genuinely. And I just wanted to say thank you. I’m very humbled by the fact that everyone has reached out. So, I’ll keep you posted. Just a huge thank you and sending you all lots of love.”

Samantha announced her breast cancer diagnosis on August 9, while paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

Alongside a photo of her and the Grease star, the 49-year-old tweeted: “This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood.”

“I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved,” she added.

