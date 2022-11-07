EastEnders star Kellie Shirley announces her pregnancy

Former EastEnders star Kellie Shirley has announced her pregnancy.

The actress, who played Carly Wicks on the soap, is expecting her third child with her husband Phil Davies.

Sharing the news in an exclusive interview with OK! magazine, the 41-year-old said: “It was a really lovely surprise. I feel very lucky.”

The soap star added: “We found out we’re having another boy. As the pregnancy was a shock, I felt like I wanted to be able to connect with the baby more. I didn’t have a preference – I just want the baby to be healthy.”

Kellie and Phil met in 2004, and the couple tied the knot in 2010.

The couple are already parents to seven-year-old twins, Pearl and Louie.

Kellie said: “Pearl was so excited and has been drawing lovely little cards and a welcome pack. But Louie cried and said, ‘Oh, you will love the baby more than me!’ But he’s coming round to the idea.”