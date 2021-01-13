EastEnders star Kara Tointon announces birth of second child

The actress has welcomed another baby with her fiancé Marius Jensen

Kara Tointon and her fiancé Marius Jensen have welcomed their second child together.

The actress, best known for playing Dawn Swann in EastEnders, gave birth to a baby boy last Friday.

Sharing the news with Hello magazine, the 37-year-old said: “Our second bundle of joy arrived on Friday 8th January at 9.46 am weighing 7.25 pounds.”

“Couldn’t be more excited to start 2021 with this incredibly cool little man joining our family.”

“Thank you to the amazing team at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital for bringing him into the world safely.”

Kara announced her pregnancy in October, almost two years after they welcomed their first child, Frey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kara Tointon (@kara_tointon)

After she shot to fame on EastEnders, the actress won Strictly Come Dancing back in 2010, and famously dated her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The couple dated for a few years, before they parted ways in 2014.

Kara also dated fellow EastEnders star Joe Swash in the past.