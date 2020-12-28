EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison forced to confirm she’s ALIVE after online death hoax

Cheryl Fergison has confirmed she is “alive and well”, after falling victim to an online death hoax.

The EastEnders actress was forced to deny claims she is dead, after rumours started circulating on social media.

Posting a selfie on Instagram, the 55-year-old wrote: “Thank you for your concerns but I am alive and well despite confusion on some social media that I had passed away.”

“Sadly we did lose George Michael the legend & wonderful man 4 years ago .. Heather Trott well yes she is dead but as for me Cheryl Fergison I’m looking forward to a wonderful new year where I wish our industry to get back into full flow.”

“So with confidence I say look out for me back on your screens in the new year and here’s to exciting and wonderful new projects ( like the secret says open your mind and be positive in the knowledge you will receive.)

“Wishing you all a prosperous and wonderful new year, be patient, stay safe and remember life is for living it to the best we can,” she added.

The actress famously played Heather Trott on EastEnders from 2007 to 2012, when her character was killed off by Ben Mitchell (Joshua Pascoe).

