EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon dies suddenly aged 38

Former EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon has died suddenly aged 38.

The actor was best known for playing Asif Malik on the hit soap, appearing in 146 episodes from 1999 until 2003.

He also made appearances in Grange Hill and Hope and Glory, as well as starred in adverts for British Airways.

Ashvin died from an aneurysm on July 23, his family revealed as they paid tribute to their “loving son, brother and friend”.

His family and friends held his funeral on Thursday, August 11 at Enfield Crematorium, and set up a page to remember him and raise money for charity.

On the page, they wrote: “This site is a tribute to Ash, who passed on the 23rd July 2022 due to a aneurysm.”

“Ash’s unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take the time to remember his larger than life spirit. He loved and was loved by so many. He sang a mean karaoke tune and had a voice loud enough to hear from space! He brought laughter and the best cuddles.”

“Please use this space to share thoughts, photos and memories. Please be respectful.”

“As a family we would like to ask anyone who would have made a floral tribute to instead donate to our chosen charities, the NSPCC (Ash was the ultimate Uncle) and Andy’s Man Club (a charity aimed at helping men talk).”

“He loved you xxx.”