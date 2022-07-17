EastEnders star arrested on suspicion of ‘large-scale fraud’

A former EastEnders star has been arrested on suspicion of “large-scale fraud”.

The actress, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is being investigated by specialist anti-organised crime cops.

According to The Sun, the suspect was taken to a custody center at Gravesend Police Station in Kent after an early-morning raid on Friday.

The soap star was quizzed before being released under investigation later that day. The alleged fraud conspiracy has not been specified in detail.

A source told The Sun: “The fraud allegations must be large-scale given who’s investigating. It was an early-morning raid. She would have been taken completely by surprise.”

Officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (Ersou), who are investigating, confirmed the arrest and that the probe is ongoing.

It is understood that the actress has appeared on British television for three decades and played a main character in EastEnders.