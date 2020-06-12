Eastenders set to return with 20-minute episodes

Production was forced to cease in March

Eastenders is set to return with 20-minute episodes by the end of June.

Show bosses stopped filming in March – and the episodes that were filmed before the outbreak of the coronavirus are now due to run out next week.

The new episodes of the soap will follow social distancing guidelines and they will be ten minutes shorter than usual over four days a week.

“Resuming production is incredibly exciting and challenging in equal measure,” EastEnders executive producer Jon Sen stated on the show’s official Instagram page.

“Since we postponed filming we’ve been working non-stop trialling techniques, filming methods and new ways of working so that we can return to screens four times a week – as EastEnders should be.”

“Filming will inevitably be a more complex process now so creating 20-minute episodes will enable us to ensure that when we return, EastEnders will still be the show the audience know and love,” he added.

During the ongoing pandemic, only two pre-filmed episodes have aired a week to make the show last as long as possible.

Classic EastEnders episodes and a spin-off show will be aired to fill in the gap while the production recommences.

Stacey Dooley will host a new series called EastEnders: Secrets From The Square on Monday nights ad she will be joined by two cast members on set each week.

The news comes after Coronation Street and Emmerdale have confirmed that they have resumed filming.