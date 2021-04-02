Eamonn Holmes reveals he’s in hospital with ‘chronic pain’

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he’s in hospital with “chronic pain”.

The TV presenter shared worrying updates on social media late last night, telling fans he was in the worst pain of his life.

Sharing a photo of himself in a mask, the 61-year-old wrote: “At Hospital….. pain like I’ve never experienced in my life. Need to find out what’s causing this. Wish me well.”

A host of famous faces wished Eamonn well on Twitter and Instagram, including his This Morning replacement Dermot O’Leary, who commented: “Sending love.”

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon also commented: “Sending you so much love x.”

In the early hours of this morning, the broadcaster shared another update on Twitter.

Eamonn wrote: “Will have clearer picture of what’s causing my pain tomorrow but just to say folks like so many of you I’ve lived with variations of Chronic pain for years.”

“Don’t allow it to stop me working & next week I’d like to be a voice for many of u & discuss the subject on @thismorning.”

The 61-year-old and his wife Ruth Langsford will be back on This Morning next week, while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take a break.

In another post, Eamonn added: “In the meantime I am proud that my experience has given you a voice and I’m humbled by your various and different experiences & your kindness to me.”

“If between us we can get more solutions more understanding and more resources directed towards CP then that would be a result.”

