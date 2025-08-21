Eamonn Holmes forced to apologise live on air after making ‘offensive’ comment during discussion with Kerry Katona

Eamonn Holmes was forced to apologise live on air today, after making an “offensive” comment during a discussion with Kerry Katona.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 44, appeared on GB News to talk about plastic surgery, and her own experience of having an upper facelift.

Eamonn asked Kerry, “Are you happy with the eyes?” and she replied, “I had them done over a year ago now… it was making my eyes feel a bit heavy so I had an uplift. But what I don’t like is when…”

‘If you can’t accept me for who I am, don’t accept me at all. I have surgery for me!’@KerryKatona7 and Etiquette Expert Diane Mather debate whether celebrities are setting unrealistic beauty standards. pic.twitter.com/27FbsJrmFe — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 21, 2025

Eamonn then interjected to ask: “And you don’t look Oriental or anything do you?”

Kerry appeared to ignore his comment, as she continued to explain that she just wanted the excess skin removed above her eyes.

The term ‘Oriental’ is considered a slur in the UK, and was banned by the Home Office for being outdated and offensive in 2021.

Eamonn later addressed his comment, and said: “Apparently you’re not allowed to describe someone as looking oriental or… I don’t know how I would end up describing Kerry Katona if her eyes change shape.”

“I don’t know how I’m going to say does she look like someone from some other country in the eastern of the world… The world is ridiculous,” he continued.

“How you have to apologise for people… if she painted herself or… I don’t know I can’t get into this. But anyway.”

His co-host Ellie Costello then interjected: “But Kerry looks beautiful.”

“Kerry looks well,” Eamonn continued. “I’m sorry if you don’t look well or we have offended you in any way or… oh I don’t know.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a spokesman for the Home Office confirmed that the term is “offensive”.