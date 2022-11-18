Eamonn Holmes announces the death of his ‘beautiful mum’ in heartbreaking post

Eamonn Holmes has paid tribute to his “beautiful mum” following her death.

The broadcaster announced his mother’s death in a heartbreaking post via Instagram on Friday.

Sharing a sweet snap of his late mum, the GB News presenter wrote: “My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon.”

“She’s at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation. 😞🙏🏻 😢.”

“We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye 👋.”

“Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x.”

A host of famous faces took to the comments section to send their condolences to Eamonn.

Katie Price wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this sending you love xx,” while his GB News co-presenter Susanna Reid penned: “I’m so sorry. Sending love. ❤️.”

Robbie Keane commented: “💚🙏,” Emily Atack said: “Sending loads of love Eamon ❤️❤️❤️,” and Saira Khan wrote: “Heartbroken for you my darling friend. Sending you and all your family my deepest sympathy, love and prayers. 💔🙏🏽.”