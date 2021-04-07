Eamonn Holmes announces big news live on This Morning

Eamonn Holmes has announced big news live on This Morning.

The presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday, where he shared a black-and-white image of himself with his finger over his lips.

He wrote: “Ssshhh … need to tell you something but not until 11 o’clock live on This Morning when I will make an announcement. For a lot of us, myself included, recent times have been tough but I have news that I know will make the future brighter.”

Taking to the comment section, fans came up with their theories as to what the news could be, with many hoping Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford were returning to their regular This Morning slot.

After 15 years presenting the show on Friday mornings, the pair were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in January.

The couple have been back on the show this week covering Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby while they take time off for the Easter break.

On the show this morning, Eamonn teased his news, saying: “It’s been a tough year for so many people, there’s not much good news around and I’ve been having a very tough week.”

“It hasn’t been a good time and I’ve been in tears, and I’ve been in tears again and it involves these two people here,” he said, showing a photo of his son Declan and his wife Jenny.

“Declan is my eldest boy, he’s 32 years of age and that is Jenny, his beloved wife.”

“They have just announced that I, together with Valerie and Robyn, Jenny’s mum and dad, and Gabrielle, Declan’s mummy, we’re all gonna be grandparents which means I’m a granddad,” he revealed.

Ruth added that Declan and Jenny are going to be the “most wonderful, wonderful parents.”

Eamonn continued: “What I really want to say genuinely is, please, no obligation to call the child Eamonn or Emonda or anything.”

“I don’t know if it’s a boy of girl – we don’t want to know – we just want you to be healthy and happy and thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives at this very miserable time.”

The news comes after Eamonn detailed his battle with “intense” chronic pain, after his recent hospital visit.