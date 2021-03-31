Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford set to return to This Morning following axing

The couple were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in January

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford set to return to This Morning following...

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are set to return to This Morning following axing from the show.

After 15 years presenting the show on Friday mornings, the pair were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in January.

The couple delighted viewers when they returned to the popular morning show during the February midterm, and are now returning for a short stint over the Easter.

A follower asked Eamonn on Instagram: “Are u and Ruth on this morning next week and the one after?”

The presenter replied: “Only the 1 week from April 5th this year but really looking forward to it. We can’t wait!”

The hosting duo continue to present the main programme during holidays, when Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take a break.

Speaking in December when the pair left the show initially, Eamonn said: “Hi everyone, just want to say something to you all from the bottom of my heart and that is thank you.”

“Ruth and I have been overwhelmed yesterday and today by the amount of messages and we’ll be replying via social media, by emails, by texts, by Whatsapp, by whatever way we can. But can I just generally say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

“We do feel the love, really appreciate it but stop it, stop it now. It’s Christmas time, Mistletoe and Wine. We’ve all got things to do so thank you, get on with your lives, we certainly intend to get on with ours and look, things are looking up.”