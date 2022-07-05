Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Eagle-eyed viewers pick up on ANOTHER potential Love Island twist

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Eagle-eyed Love Island viewers have picked up on another potential twist in this year’s series.

On Sunday, the boys and girls were split into separate villas in the ultimate loyalty test: Casa Amor.

The boys were joined by six stunning girls, and six new gorgeous guys joined the girls.

Over the last couple of episodes, a lot of the new contestants have succeeded in turning the OG Islanders heads.

Dami Hope is cracking on with new girl Summer Botwe, despite being coupled up with Indiyah Pollack.

Andrew Le Page has set his sights on Coco Lodge, even though he has been head over heels for Tasha Ghouri – AND the dancer has now turned her head towards new boy Billy Brown.

From Lifted Entertainment

Love Island viewers have been impatiently waiting the return of the “postcard” which typically shows the girls what the boys have been up to while they’ve been away.

However, eagle-eyed fans have theorised that the postcard will be sent to the boys instead of the girls this year, as Tuesday’s episode teased a distressed Andrew.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Ad
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us