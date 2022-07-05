Eagle-eyed viewers pick up on ANOTHER potential Love Island twist

Eagle-eyed Love Island viewers have picked up on another potential twist in this year’s series.

On Sunday, the boys and girls were split into separate villas in the ultimate loyalty test: Casa Amor.

The boys were joined by six stunning girls, and six new gorgeous guys joined the girls.

Over the last couple of episodes, a lot of the new contestants have succeeded in turning the OG Islanders heads.

Dami Hope is cracking on with new girl Summer Botwe, despite being coupled up with Indiyah Pollack.

Andrew Le Page has set his sights on Coco Lodge, even though he has been head over heels for Tasha Ghouri – AND the dancer has now turned her head towards new boy Billy Brown.

Love Island viewers have been impatiently waiting the return of the “postcard” which typically shows the girls what the boys have been up to while they’ve been away.

However, eagle-eyed fans have theorised that the postcard will be sent to the boys instead of the girls this year, as Tuesday’s episode teased a distressed Andrew.

The boys are the ones getting the postcard this year though — Ginnifer Badwin (@loudandvocal) July 5, 2022

Did they send Andrew postcard? Or boys holiday is over and guilt has set in? Why is he crying? — Analyst (@TheNaijaAnalyst) July 5, 2022

Did the boys get postcards?? I’ll be mad if they did instead of the girls. — dark coils (@nana_maa_) July 5, 2022

no cause if the boys get the postcard tomorrow andrew has no reason to be crying he’s done way worse in casa than tasha has 🤷🏻‍♀️ #LoveIsland — ella 🤍 (@x_ellaxlouise) July 5, 2022

Those tears better be from seeing a postcard 😍 #LoveIsland — Aoife (@aoife_ward124) July 5, 2022

If the boys get a postcard and the girls don’t #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QCenKkodRi — ellie (@EllieMason23) July 5, 2022

Andrew definitely got a postcard #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TqKvIV4AOE — The Poem, The Poet (@tweeterkingsz) July 5, 2022

Postcard time for the boys #LoveIsland — ExcitedForPain (@stujam0071) July 5, 2022

I hope Andrew’s not crying after seeing a postcard of Tasha snogging with all the nasty he’s been up to #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tbYFdxTfwx — Melissa Taylor (@Melissa33309877) July 5, 2022

Of course the boys get the postcard as the girls went to casa that’s what Andrews reacted to#LoveIsland — ExcitedForPain (@stujam0071) July 5, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.