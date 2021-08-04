Dumped Love Island star Sharon hits out at Liam: ‘Millie deserves a million times better’

Liam has been trying to win Millie back after his Casa Amor antics

Sharon Gaffka has hit out at her former Love Island co-star Liam Reardon, following his Casa Amor antics.

Millie Court ended her romance with Liam over the weekend, after she found out that he kissed and shared a bed with Lillie Haynes while in Casa Amor.

Liam has been desperately trying to win Millie back since and on Tuesday night, Millie decided to give him another chance by choosing him in the recoupling.

Sharon, who was dumped from the show last month after being left single in a recoupling, admitted she doesn’t think Liam deserves a second chance.

Speaking to OK!, she said: “Millie deserves a million times better… Liam has the mental capacity of a sixteen-year-old boy.”

It comes after Liam took the stage following Mabel’s performance in the villa on Tuesday night, where he read out a speech he had written for Millie.

In the speech, the Welsh native said: “You blew me away with your flawless looks, piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and amazing personality that draws me to you.”

“It’s the way you make me smile without even saying anything that brings me back for more. I didn’t expect to come to Love Island and find a potential soulmate so early on, but I’ve found that and so much more in you.”

“I’ve never been one to have boxes that need ticking, it’s all about how someone makes me feel. I’ve never felt this way before.”

