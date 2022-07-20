Dumped Love Island star reveals the sneaky way they get information from the outside world

Coco Lodge has revealed the sneaky way the Islanders got information from the outside world.

In a video for Capital FM, the 27-year-old spilled some juicy details about the show, which we didn’t now until now.

Coco said whenever a new bombshell comes in, “everyone wants to know what’s going on on the outside world.”

However, Coco explained that they’re “not allowed to talk about it, and if we start we get told off by the voice of god coming from above.”

She continued: “So we communicate through the phone, so we write little secret messages to each other on the phone under the duvet.”

Coco confessed most of the Islanders wanted to know how many followers they had gained on Instagram, and what was being written in the press about them.

The Surrey native also shared a surprising fact about their meal times in the villa.

While we knew their meal times weren’t filmed, Coco revealed the boys and girls are actually separated for lunch and dinner every day.

The Islanders are kept apart to avoid any important chats taking place off-camera.

