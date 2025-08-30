Dua Lipa reveals new career move as she goes into business with fiancé Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner are going into business together.

According to The Sun, the a-list couple have founded a movie production company called TwentyTwo Films Limited.

Following in the footsteps of Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley, who co-own LuckyChap production company, the pair have equal shares in the firm.

The company’s nature of business is also listed as “motion picture and television programme production activities”.

A source said: “Dua and Callum are both very ambitious people and have lots of plans for ventures they want to do together.

“She has dipped her toe in film before. But if she does further projects, she wants to have more creative control.

“She and Callum have loads of ideas that they think would work. It’s very early days but the wheels are in motion.”

Dua and Callum were first linked last January, when they were spotted dancing at an afterparty for the LA premiere of his Apple TV+ series Masters of The Air.

Around Christmas 2024, the two took the next step in their relationship, as the actor popped the question to the popstar.

Speaking to British Vogue for their July cover, Dua said: “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling.”

The singer revealed her fiancé had a custom ring made for her, after consulting with her bestfriends and sister Rina.

“I’m obsessed with it,” she continued.

“It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

Speaking to the outlet, she revealed despite their excitement, they haven’t set a wedding date yet.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” she explained.

“I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dua revealed how the pair had first met at The River Cafe in London, after being introduced by cofounder Ruth Rogers.

A year later, she saw him again while our for dinner in La, with her friend Mufasa the Poet, and saw him again, saying at the time she thought: “Oh, it’s that really hot guy from The River Cafe.”

Then the pair discovered they were both reading the same novel, Hernan Diaz’s Trust, and the rest is history, she confessed.