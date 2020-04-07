Dua Lipa hopes to land role in hit TV series

The singer wants to try her hand at acting

Dua Lipa wants to land a role in American Horror Story.

The singer hopes to follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who made her acting debut in the hit TV series – and won a Golden Globe for playing the Countess during the show’s fifth season.

Speaking to MTV, Dua said: “I’d really like to be on American Horror Story because I’ve always loved the characters and that series and how they get to play so many different roles with every season.”

“I just love the story behind it and I’ve always been a fan.”

The news comes after Macaulay Culkin was recently announced as the lead actor for season 10 of American Horror Story.

The anthology series focuses on different characters and locations every season, but certain actors have appeared on the show since it’s 2011 debut – including Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast, Goss.ie founder Ali Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker chat about the celebrities who are donating millions to help amid the coronavirus crisis, and the serious drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Plus, the girls discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial move to Hollywood.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: